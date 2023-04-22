Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 400.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $66.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -75.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.54 and a 52-week high of $69.76.

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $274.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.24 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLKB. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackbaud in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Blackbaud from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

In other Blackbaud news, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 12,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $714,331.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,463,063.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blackbaud news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total transaction of $116,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,129,862.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 12,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $714,331.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,463,063.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,142. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

