Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in V.F. in the second quarter worth about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 389.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $22.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.43. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.15%.

In other V.F. news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Carol L. Roberts purchased 7,109 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Williams Trading raised V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on V.F. from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

