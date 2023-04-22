Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $737,000 Stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,029 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in TEGNA by 81.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in TEGNA by 16.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in TEGNA by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 81,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in TEGNA by 11.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 132,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in TEGNA by 5.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 122,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TGNA shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

TEGNA Stock Performance

Shares of TGNA opened at $16.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average of $19.19. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $22.70. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $917.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.90 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 22.51%. TEGNA’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

About TEGNA

(Get Rating)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.