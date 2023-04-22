Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $788,000 Stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 98.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,542 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 16,143 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FFBC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 290.6% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 1,883.6% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the period. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bancorp. Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC opened at $20.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average is $23.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.06. First Financial Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $26.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $264.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 39.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Claude E. Davis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $638,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,398.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FFBC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

