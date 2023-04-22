Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $819,000 Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

In other Omnicell news, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 13,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $711,357.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,927.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $62.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.20 and a 200-day moving average of $57.39. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $125.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 622.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.20. Omnicell had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $297.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OMCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

