Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $825,000 Stock Position in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the first quarter worth $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the second quarter worth $106,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth $157,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth $219,000. 32.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Paycor HCM

In related news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $37,438.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,089.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $37,438.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,089.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $27,780.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,694.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paycor HCM Trading Down 0.3 %

Paycor HCM stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $34.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.14 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.01.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $132.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYCR. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.08.

Paycor HCM Profile

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

