Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $843,000 Stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,538 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 221,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 48,269 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,278,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,474,000 after buying an additional 377,703 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,675,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,049,000 after buying an additional 449,150 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 125,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Myriad Genetics

In related news, COO Nicole Lambert sold 6,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $151,046.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 240,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,647,080.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Myriad Genetics Trading Up 2.7 %

MYGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Myriad Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

MYGN stock opened at $22.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.74. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $28.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.84.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.07. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.16 million. On average, analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Myriad Genetics Profile

(Get Rating)

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

Further Reading

