Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $859,000 Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNW. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PNW opened at $80.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $59.03 and a 52 week high of $81.63.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.28 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 81.03%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

