Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $880,000 Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 52.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,745 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,215 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tobam increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 50,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 304,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,382,000 after buying an additional 8,598 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 25,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 41,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,281,444,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Down 1.2 %

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $42.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.64 and a 200-day moving average of $43.89. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $58.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.639 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.