Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $901,000 Stock Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Avient were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVNT. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Avient by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 35,308 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Avient by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 104,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Avient by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,146,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,981,000 after purchasing an additional 212,670 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avient by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 266,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,314 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Avient in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Avient Price Performance

AVNT stock opened at $39.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.53. Avient Co. has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $52.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Avient Increases Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $790.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.04 million. Avient had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Avient from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avient from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Avient from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

Featured Stories

