Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $917,000 Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,260 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 35.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 473,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,782,000 after buying an additional 122,855 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 33.3% in the third quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 202,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 27.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 119,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after purchasing an additional 25,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ELS shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.50 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.28.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Shares of ELS stock opened at $68.37 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $82.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.76.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.31). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $370.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.447 dividend. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 117.76%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

