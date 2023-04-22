Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $917,000 Stock Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 143.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,097 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,349,000 after buying an additional 538,326 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,577,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,777,000 after purchasing an additional 44,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,280,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,308,000 after purchasing an additional 28,011 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,501,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,226,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 18.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,860,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,456,000 after purchasing an additional 293,071 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Performance

Shares of SKT opened at $18.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.79 and a 200 day moving average of $18.40. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $20.27.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SKT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc engages in the operation of upscale open-air outlet centers. The firm focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating, and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

