Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $932,000 Stock Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,053 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,351 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Popular were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Popular during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Popular in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the third quarter worth $62,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Popular by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BPOP shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Popular from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Popular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Popular has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Popular Stock Performance

Popular stock opened at $59.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.81. Popular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.34 and a 52 week high of $83.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.47 and a 200-day moving average of $66.42.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.81. Popular had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 32.75%. The company had revenue of $559.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Popular Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is 14.95%.

About Popular

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.

Further Reading

