Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $932,000 Stock Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,467 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Macerich were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Macerich in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Macerich in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Macerich in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Macerich in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Macerich in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Macerich stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average of $11.47. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.11. The Macerich Company has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $14.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Macerich’s payout ratio is -226.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MAC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Macerich in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Macerich from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.22.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. The company was founded by Mace Siegel Dana K. Anderson, Arthur M. Coppola and Edward C.

