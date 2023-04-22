Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $941,000 Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 105.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,834 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 31.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 13,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

HAIN opened at $17.71 on Friday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $34.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 0.89.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $454.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.26 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment consists of the United States and Canada. The International segment includes United Kingdom, Ella’s Kitchen UK, and Europe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.