Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $949,000 Position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,160 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 29,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 13,087 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after acquiring an additional 12,027 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $708,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in International Seaways by 11.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 42,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in International Seaways during the third quarter valued at approximately $761,000. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,725.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $578,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,628. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $39,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,725.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,900 shares of company stock worth $2,083,044. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Seaways Price Performance

NYSE:INSW opened at $40.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.49. International Seaways, Inc. has a one year low of $17.89 and a one year high of $53.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.02.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.37. International Seaways had a net margin of 44.86% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The business had revenue of $338.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.42 million. Analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.99%. This is an increase from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Seaways in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on International Seaways from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, International Seaways currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

International Seaways Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

