Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $975,000 Position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 273,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,824 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Telefónica by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 11.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 11,579 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 13.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 433,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 50,782 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 176,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 19,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 2,213.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,120,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.13% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:TEF opened at $4.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.80. Telefónica, S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $5.38.

Telefónica Cuts Dividend

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. Telefónica had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 5.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.118 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Telefónica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Telefónica in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Telefónica from €2.70 ($2.93) to €2.50 ($2.72) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Telefónica Profile

(Get Rating)

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Featured Stories

