Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $986,000 Stock Holdings in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,961 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Pearson were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Pearson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 6,495.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pearson in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Pearson by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pearson during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Pearson from GBX 1,200 ($14.85) to GBX 1,230 ($15.22) in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 945 ($11.69) to GBX 915 ($11.32) in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,017.86.

Pearson Trading Up 0.9 %

Pearson Cuts Dividend

Pearson stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average of $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Pearson plc has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $12.03.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is 47.37%.

Pearson Profile

(Get Rating)

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

Featured Stories

