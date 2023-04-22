Natixis Advisors L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,384 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. CLSA boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.70.

Trip.com Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group stock opened at $36.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.34. The company has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.43 and a beta of 0.54. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $18.46 and a 52-week high of $40.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

