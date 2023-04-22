Natixis Advisors L.P. Makes New Investment in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,222 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Price Performance

OC stock opened at $101.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.15. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 16.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,505 shares of company stock valued at $1,540,500. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OC shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.23.

Owens Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

