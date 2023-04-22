Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 14,678 Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,512 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,678 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKM. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 204.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 23,865 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the first quarter worth approximately $461,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 12.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 69.8% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 47.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,316,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,754,000 after acquiring an additional 424,441 shares in the last quarter. 4.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura cut shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock opened at $20.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $27.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.37.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.