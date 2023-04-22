Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 4,560 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

EPRT opened at $24.18 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.75 and a 200-day moving average of $23.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

EPRT has been the subject of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.25 to $26.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.85.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday, and White Oak Station.

