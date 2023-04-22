Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 6,775 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth about $264,003,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,573,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,676 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 24.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,397,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,094 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 107.9% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,486,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,420 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 309.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,229,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,759,000 after purchasing an additional 929,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU opened at $37.59 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $38.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.76.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

