Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 956 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,565,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,197,000 after acquiring an additional 75,256 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,944,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,477,000 after buying an additional 80,318 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,899,000 after buying an additional 142,385 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,146,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,488,000 after buying an additional 35,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,831,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,977,000 after buying an additional 26,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Axos Financial

In related news, Director Paul Grinberg purchased 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,896.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 69,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,687.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Paul Grinberg purchased 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,896.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 69,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,687.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 514,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,715,365.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

AX stock opened at $37.71 on Friday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.34.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $228.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on AX shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Axos Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

