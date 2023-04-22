Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases Shares of 13,405 Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PBH. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3,435.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 349.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 474.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PBH. StockNews.com began coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE PBH opened at $62.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.42 and its 200 day moving average is $60.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $67.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.57.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $275.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

Further Reading

