Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 332.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $31.30 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.88 and a 52 week high of $40.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Several analysts have issued reports on JEF shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Sunday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

