Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 850,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,529,000 after acquiring an additional 459,085 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 15,599 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 107.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 225,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,899,000 after purchasing an additional 117,174 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Manish Maini sold 102,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $5,939,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,032,039.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,059 shares of company stock valued at $5,983,892. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASO shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.27.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $66.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.67. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $69.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 9.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 4.80%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

