Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 316.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the third quarter worth $104,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AJRD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AJRD opened at $56.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 62.81 and a beta of 0.57. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.44 and a 1-year high of $56.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.26.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $648.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.73 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in provision of solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment operates through Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

