Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,965 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Chegg by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 150,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Chegg by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Chegg by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Parkwood LLC increased its position in Chegg by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 34,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chegg alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chegg

In other Chegg news, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $96,102.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 171,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,118. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chegg news, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $96,102.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 171,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,118. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $63,201.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,322.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chegg Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHGG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chegg from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Chegg from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Chegg from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.46 and its 200 day moving average is $21.65. Chegg, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.24.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $205.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.10 million. Chegg had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 6.41%. Chegg’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chegg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.