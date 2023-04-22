Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the first quarter worth $54,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 4.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Shaw Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. 55.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shaw Communications Stock Performance

Shaw Communications Increases Dividend

Shares of SJR stock opened at $30.18 on Friday. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.64 and a 12 month high of $31.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 76.32%.

Shaw Communications Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

