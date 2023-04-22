Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,560 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,070 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 1st quarter valued at $1,301,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 8.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 177,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 13,522 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 42.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 7.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 156,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 11,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,255 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 22,882 shares during the period. 9.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.48) to GBX 115 ($1.42) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 97 ($1.20) to GBX 95 ($1.18) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 115 ($1.42) to GBX 100 ($1.24) in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.71.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

VOD stock opened at $11.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average of $11.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $16.88.

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.