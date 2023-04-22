Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 453,562 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,709,000 after buying an additional 56,824 shares in the last quarter. Drystone LLC raised its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Drystone LLC now owns 121,255 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,466 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 367,120 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 256,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 102,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 10,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $378,584.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,430.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 10,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $378,584.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,430.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sarah C. Lauber sold 3,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $137,731.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,525.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,416 shares of company stock valued at $528,098 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PLOW opened at $29.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.60 and a 200-day moving average of $35.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.00. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.76 and a 12 month high of $41.40.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $159.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.30 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is an increase from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLOW shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Douglas Dynamics from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

Featured Stories

