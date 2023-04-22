Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 28,245 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 28,245 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLUG. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Plug Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in Plug Power by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Plug Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Plug Power by 124.2% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLUG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Plug Power from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Plug Power from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Plug Power from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.64.

Plug Power Price Performance

PLUG opened at $9.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.76. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $31.56.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $220.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.36 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 16.94% and a negative net margin of 103.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.