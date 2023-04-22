Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 29,719 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,719 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 72,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 37,996 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 18.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 339,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 54,005 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter worth $842,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 214,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 34,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 144,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hudson Pacific Properties

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, CIO Drew Gordon bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive now directly owns 116,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,069.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CIO Drew Gordon bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 116,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur X. Suazo purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,102 shares in the company, valued at $510,417.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $232,523. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

Shares of HPP opened at $5.68 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $25.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $269.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.83 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. Research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.61%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently -256.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HPP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

