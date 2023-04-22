Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 35,810 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 70.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,810 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPXC opened at $66.26 on Friday. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $78.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,626,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24.

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $429.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.00 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of SPX Technologies from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. William Blair initiated coverage on SPX Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SPX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 11,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $795,421.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,302,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider J Randall Data sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $877,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,624 shares in the company, valued at $5,591,197.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 11,131 shares of SPX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $795,421.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,302,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,457 shares of company stock valued at $3,626,421 over the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply of infrastructure equipment. It operates through the HVAC and Detection and Measurement segments. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions to the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

