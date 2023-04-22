Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 501,398 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 96.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 501,398 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRP. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 527.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,756,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $548,242,000 after buying an additional 11,565,402 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 60.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,036,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,210,184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,355,601 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 123.3% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,084,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $610,806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329,085 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 95.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,583,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $466,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,348,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,464,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,563 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $41.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a PE ratio of 71.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.84. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $36.79 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.00.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 5.57%. Equities analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.699 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 472.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRP has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.50 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.72.

TC Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.