Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 5,022 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,022 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in BankUnited by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,684,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,898,000 after acquiring an additional 252,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BankUnited by 6.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,526,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,682,000 after buying an additional 292,991 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in BankUnited by 0.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,911,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,663,000 after buying an additional 33,040 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in BankUnited by 3.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,791,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,209,000 after buying an additional 60,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in BankUnited by 9.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,439,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,196,000 after buying an additional 121,363 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKU. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BankUnited from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

Insider Activity at BankUnited

BankUnited Trading Down 0.5 %

In related news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $49,505.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $352,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $21.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.67. BankUnited, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $42.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.29). BankUnited had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $269.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.41 million. On average, analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.42%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

