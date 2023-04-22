Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 660 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the third quarter worth $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 72.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the second quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $25.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.64. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $30.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 113.33%.

A number of analysts recently commented on FCPT shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

