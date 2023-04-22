Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 742,204 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,555,942 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 742,204 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.1% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $298,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $106.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -396.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $149.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Wedbush cut their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,739,103. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

