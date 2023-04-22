Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 78,795 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) by 62.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 78,795 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VET. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 227.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 26,679 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 219.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 10,647 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,219,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,658,000 after acquiring an additional 65,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VET opened at $12.94 on Friday. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $30.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.77.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 4.82%.

VET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$50.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

Vermilion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

Further Reading

