Natixis Advisors L.P. Takes $765,000 Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Onto Innovation in the third quarter worth $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 51.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Onto Innovation in the second quarter worth $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 52.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 67.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ONTO shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Onto Innovation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.80.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of ONTO opened at $82.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.47. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.02 and a 52 week high of $89.75.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $253.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.80 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

