Natixis Advisors L.P. Takes $796,000 Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,272 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 218.6% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 2.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 69.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PVH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PVH from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PVH from $51.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on PVH from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PVH from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.11.

PVH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $87.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $43.49 and a 1-year high of $94.51. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.10.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. PVH had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. PVH’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 5.07%.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Heritage Brands. The Tommy Hilfiger segment consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International.

Featured Articles

