Ned L. Sherwood Purchases 68,878 Shares of Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Stock

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 68,878 shares of Barnwell Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $183,215.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,987,539 shares in the company, valued at $5,286,853.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of BRN stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.77. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $3.40.

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a return on equity of 53.58% and a net margin of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Barnwell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.22%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barnwell Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Barnwell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRN. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Barnwell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Barnwell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Barnwell Industries by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 24,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Barnwell Industries by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 83,286 shares in the last quarter. 9.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil & Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.

