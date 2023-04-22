New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 666 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $9,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 386.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 274.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $40.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Barnes Group Inc. has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $47.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 161.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.70 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 7.62%. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 256.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

B has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Barnes Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.