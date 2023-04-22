New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 220,252 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Trex were worth $9,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Trex by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Trex by 442.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Trex by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Stock Down 0.2 %

TREX stock opened at $53.66 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.68 and a twelve month high of $67.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.38 and a 200 day moving average of $48.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Trex had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TREX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Trex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Trex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Trex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark increased their target price on Trex from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Trex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.93.

About Trex

(Get Rating)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.