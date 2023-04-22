New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 5,262 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 179,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $9,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,031,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $779,858,000 after buying an additional 245,974 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,215,000 after purchasing an additional 303,214 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,193,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,981,000 after purchasing an additional 90,276 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,516,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,021,000 after purchasing an additional 73,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,424,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,762,000 after purchasing an additional 268,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FAF. Barclays cut their target price on First American Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens upgraded First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $57.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.27. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $43.54 and a 52-week high of $64.66.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

