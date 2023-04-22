New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 6,054 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $9,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Talos Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 57,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Talos Energy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Talos Energy by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Talos Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Bcc Enven Investments (S), L.P sold 363,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $5,275,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,145,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,607,966.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TALO opened at $13.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.29. Talos Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $25.49.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.00 million. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 23.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TALO. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Friday, March 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Talos Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Talos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

