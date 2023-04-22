New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $9,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHDN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $273.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.83.

Churchill Downs Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $257.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $172.75 and a 12 month high of $264.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.09.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.71 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 60.32% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Churchill Downs

In other news, COO William E. Mudd sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.46, for a total value of $4,929,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,417,499.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

