New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 207,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,275 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $9,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $473,000. Unique Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,987,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

International Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBOC opened at $41.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.98. International Bancshares Co. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $53.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The bank reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $205.24 million for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.57%.

International Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.30%.

About International Bancshares

(Get Rating)

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.