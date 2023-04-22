New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 146,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,797 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $8,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,000,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,464,000 after purchasing an additional 43,912 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 441,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,938,000 after purchasing an additional 222,928 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 247,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,983,000 after acquiring an additional 81,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

SPT stock opened at $52.74 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $74.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.33 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.18.

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total value of $378,112.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 276,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,674,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $1,021,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,119,736.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total transaction of $378,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 276,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,674,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,645 shares of company stock worth $6,734,328. 13.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

